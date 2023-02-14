Netflix Orders Anime Series Based On Japanese Manga ‘Pluto’; Sets Voice Cast – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has ordered an anime series based on the acclaimed manga Pluto. The series is produced by Genco, with animation by M2Studio and is set for release later this year.

The Japanese voice cast includes Shinshu Fuji as Gesicht, Yoko Hikasa as Atom and Minori Suzuki as Uran. Watch a sneak peak below.

Praised by many as a masterpiece, the manga Pluto is based on Tezuka’s Astro Boy “The Greatest Robot on Earth” arc from 1964 and created by Naoki Urasawa (20th Century Boys, Yawara!, Master Keaton) and his long-time co creator Takashi Nagasaki. Macoto Tezka supervises with the cooperation of Tezuka Productions.

The suspense drama takes place in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in complete harmony. The globally acclaimed manga has won numerous awards, including the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize. The 2015 stage adaptation of Pluto returned in 2018 by popular demand and toured Japan and Europe.

“I applaud the courage of everyone that has taken on the challenge of making an anime based on Pluto. I am excited about the birth of this new series to win over people’s hearts. I hope that now more than ever, Osamu Tezuka’s message reaches the world,” said author Naoki Urasawa.

Added co-author Takashi Nagasaki, “Pluto inherits the philosophy of Tezuka and does not merely convey a message of anti-war, but reminds us that there is suffering on both sides… but still, the only remaining answer is peace.”