Netflix Narrowly Misses Subscriber Target In Q4, Stock Tumbles – The Hamden Journal

Netflix narrowly missed its forecast for subscribers in the fourth quarter, reporting 221.84 million worldwide.

The gain of 8.3 million subsribers fell just shy of company and Wall Street predictions for 8.5 million. The company also said it expects to have 224.3 million subscribers by the end of the current quarter, a conservative outlook for a gain of less than 2.5 million new customers that also appears to be dampening investor enthusiasm.

Earnings per share, however, handily topped forecasts at a diluted $1.34, while revenue was in line with expectations at $7.7 billion.

The results send Netflix stock down more than 10% in after-hours trading. It closed the regular trading day at $508.25, a decline of 2%. After hitting all-time highs last fall, it has tumbled to its lowest level since last spring.

Netflix faces mounting competition, especially in the U.S., where Disney, WarnerMedia, Apple and others have rushed into the subscription streaming business in the past two-plus years. As it looks to continue stepping up spending from the $17 billion it laid out in 2021 for programming, Netflix last week phased in its second price hike in the U.S. in the past two years. At $15.49 per month, its most popular plan is now at the top of the market.

Most of the subscriber growth has been outside of North America for several years now, and the company has shown it has a significant lead on rivals in terms of local-language production. Korean production Squid Game, released just before the fourth quarter but very active on the platform during it, became the most-viewed series in the history of Netflix.

“Even in a world of uncertainty and increasing competition, we’re optimistic about our long-term growth prospects as streaming supplants linear entertainment around the world,” the shareholder letter asserted.

Some of the financials affirm Netflix’s upbeat view of its prospects. Even though growth was more spectacular during the pandemic year 2020, the company has managed to become more profitable and has declared it will not need to borrow money in its expected cash-flow-positive future. Operating margins in 2021 hit 21%, compared with 18%.

