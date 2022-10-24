Netflix Music Supervisors Seek Union, File For Vote In Order To Be Represented By IATSE – The Hamden Journal

Music supervisors at Netflix, who are seeking representation by IATSE, today filed for a union certification election with the National Labor Relations Board. According to the union, an “overwhelming majority” of music supervisors currently or recently employed by Netflix requested that the streaming giant voluntarily recognize their union, “a request Netflix has declined.”

Per the union, “This is the first time music supervisors have taken their case to the labor board, where they intend to win an opportunity to make their voices heard through a democratic, official board election.”

In June, 75% of music supervisors industry-wide asked the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers to voluntarily recognize IATSE as their collective bargaining representative, but the AMPTP refused. Music supervisors are now targeting Netflix for a unionization vote, with the union noting that Netflix is the largest employer of music supervisors of any studio represented by the AMPTP.

The responsibilities of music supervisors include curating the music used in a project, guiding the creation of original songs, working closely with composers and securing licensing for the use of a project’s music.

“Their creative vision is behind some of the most beloved moments in film and television,” IATSE said in a statement. “But, as the importance of music in media has grown, their responsibilities have expanded, their conditions have deteriorated, and their pay has stagnated.”

According to the union, Netflix’ music supervisors “are joining together to set standards and address longstanding issues for those in the craft,” including:

• Be treated fairly and equitably compared to their unionized co-workers

• Gain access to Industry Healthcare and Retirement plans

• Standardize Pay Rates to tamp down on discrimination and pay disparities

• Address structures that enable studios to delay workers’ pay for months at a time

• Have a seat at the table to negotiate with employers in good faith

• Win an enforceable and codified union contract