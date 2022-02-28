Netflix Greenlights ‘Bodies’, Adaptation Of Si Spencer’s Graphic Novel – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has greenlit a UK crime thriller adaptation of Si Spencer’s mind-bending graphic novel Bodies, The Hamden Journal can reveal, about four detectives in four different London eras who find themselves investigating the same murder.

The eight-parter is produced by Will Gould and Frith Tiplady’s Pursuit of Love producer Moonage Pictures and is created by No Offence and Torchwood writer Paul Tomalin.

The series, which is the latest to come from the UK as Netflix ramps up local production, is based on Spencer’s mind-bending 2015 graphic novel which starts with a murder in Whitechapel. Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective.

Together, the four set out to uncover a conspiracy spanning 150 years.

Beat director Marco Kreutzpaintner is directing with further episodes helmed by Jaolu Wang. Danusia Samal is writing alongside Tomalin. Tomalin is also exec producing with Kreutzpaintner and Moonage Founders Gould and Tiplady. Series producer is Susie Liggat.

The news comes with Netflix placing renewed focus on British originals.

The Hamden Journal revealed female-led action adventure Palomino earlier this month from The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures and the streamer unveiled a slate of five shows including Rapman superhero drama Supacell and an adaptation of David Nicholls’ One Day towards the end of last year.