Netflix gives ‘Manifest’ fans a first look at fourth and final season, no release date

Netflix is keeping its word on bringing NBC’s “Manifest” back to screens.

The streaming platform announced in August it would be saving the popular TV series after NBC canceled it in May 2021, and now fans are getting a first look at what’s to come for the passengers of Flight 828.

The drama follows a group of passengers who land on what seems like a routine flight from Jamaica back to the states. However, once the wheels touch the tarmac the travelers deplane into a world that has aged five years since they first boarded.

The series originally aired on NBC for three seasons before its cancelation. Netflix streamed all three seasons, giving the show an opportunity to have a second life of viewership which increased demand for a fourth season.

Netflix announced “Manifest” will air a fourth and final season on the streaming platfrorm.

As part of “Geeked Week,” a five-day virtual event where fans get sneak peeks of popular genre series and movies. Monday, Netflix released a nondescript trailer showing where “Manifest” will pick up when it returns. The mini-trailer shows Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) snooping around a freight barge for clues to solve the mystery of their weird time-traveling circumstance.

“The passengers of Flight 828 don’t know what’s about to hit them,” the Netflix account tweeted.

“Manifest” watchers replied with excitement but also asked the obvious question: “When is the release date?” Netflix is keeping fans in the dark about that detail for now.

On Aug. 28, the streaming service announced it would pick up the show, a play on the flight number that plagues the characters (8/28).

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life,” executive producer Jeff Rake said in a statement. “That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end.”

Season 4 will be the first original season of “Manifest” that will exclusively be on Netflix. The streaming platform has similarly rescued shows like “You,” which originally aired on Lifetime and “Lucifer,” which first aired on Fox.

USA TODAY’s TV critic Kelly Lawler wrote that the series is a copycat of the hit 2004 series “Lost” but has qualities that give the show staying power.

“The series’ biggest strength is its simplicity. Just because it’s a genre show doesn’t mean it has to be overly complicated,” Lawler writes. “The supernatural riddle of what happened to the plane is driving a season-long arc, but each episode also has a ‘mystery of the week’ that’s much more down to Earth.”

