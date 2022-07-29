Netflix Feature Doc Jason Spingarn-Koff Exits – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is making changes in its feature documentary division.

Jason Spingarn-Koff, who was responsible for helping Netflix win its first Oscar for short doc The White Helmets, is exiting the streamer.

Spingarn-Koff has been with Netflix since 2015 as part of Lisa Nishimura’s documentary team.

His departure, along with a couple of other executives in the team, follows a couple of waves of layoffs at Netflix, which has cut around 475 staffers in the last three months. This move came as a result of the slowdown in the company’s revenue growth.

In addition to White Helmets, Spingarn-Koff has worked on Academy Awards winners Icarus, American Factory and My Octopus Teacher, Peabody Awards winners The Edge of Democracy, Chasing Coral and Audrie & Daisy and a number of Emmy winners including Strong Island. He was also involved in David Attenborough natural history series Our Planet.

He joined from The New York Times, where he was commissioning editor for its Op-Docs video channel.

The Hamden Journal understands that a couple of other more junior staffers also exited as part of the move.

Lisa Nishimura, VP, Independent and Documentary Film, said, “Jason is a talented creative executive who has been integral to the documentary features team. We are immensely grateful for his contribution over his years here, and we are rooting for him both personally and professionally.”