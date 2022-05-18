Netflix Drops Surprise Season 3 Episode – The Hamden Journal

Good news for Love, Death & Robots fans. Netflix has dropped a surprise Season 3 episode ahead of the Emmy-winning animated anthology series’ May 20 premiere. You can watch the full episode at the bottom of the story.

Created by Tim Miller (Deadpool), Love, Death & Robots showcases five- to 15-minute episodes created by different animation teams from around the world. The series features a wide breadth of genres — science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy — that house the stories told through animation styles from traditional 2D to photo-real 3D CGI. New episodes in Volume 3 range from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse.

Miller executive produces with David Fincher (Mindhunter).

Love, Death & Robots has won 11 Primetime Emmy awards, including Outstanding Animated Short Form Program and Individual Achievement in Animation, among others.