Netflix Director Of UK Scripted Chris Sussman To Exit – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Sussman, Netflix’s Director of UK Scripted Series, is leaving the streamer, The Hamden Journal has learned.

The former BBC exec has resigned from Anne Mensah’s lean UK commissioning team to spend more time with his family, we understand. His final day is July 8.

During his two-and-a-half year spell, the well liked exec was behind the likes of Harlan Coben’s Stay Close, from It’s A Sin producer Red Production Company, and Man Vs Bee, the slapstick comedy launching next week in which Rowan Atkinson plays a man who destroys a luxury house while housesitting due to a troublesome bee.

As The Hamden Journal revealed in October 2019, he had joined Netflix from BBC Studios, where he had run the comedy division for three years. Prior to that, he was a commissioner at the BBC, most notably playing a key role in the commission and launch of influential BBC Three comedy-drama Fleabag.

The Netflix UK commissioning team, under Vice President of Content Anne Mensah, has expanded significantly since he joined. It is behind upcoming shows such as superhero drama Supacell from Blue Story‘s Rapman, an adaptation of the David Mitchell novel One Day from Drama Republic and Abi Morgan’s Manhattan-set Eric, from her Little Chick and Sister.

The streamer has just moved into plush new offices in Fitzrovia, London, and held a launch event last night. Mensah and several high-profile figures from the City of London spoke at an event attended by industry, journalists and other media players.