Netflix Declines To Add Propaganda Programming In Russia – The Hamden Journal

Netflix will not be adding Russian propaganda programming to its platform in the territory, contrary to initial reports over the weekend.

Under a law that was projected to take effect March 1, Netflix would have been obligated to carry content from Channel One, entertainment network NTV and a Russian Orthodox Church channel.

The streaming giant, which launched local-language service in Russia a little more than a year ago, has fewer than 1 million of its 222 million global subscribers there. “Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service,” a rep told The Hamden Journal in a statement.

Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine has put the media spotlight on the country’s business relationships. Its media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, added Netflix as an “audiovisual service” last year, along with other streaming outlets with at least 100,000 viewers. Those on the registry were to have been obligated to carry 20 channels and also avoid promoting “extremism.”

As of recent weeks, Netflix was the only U.S.-based company on the registry.

The laws governing media outlets have not yet taken effect, though reports had speculated they might become official on March 1. Given the current circumstances in the country, media restrictions would probably be fairly low on the list of priorities for the government.

Netflix’s Russian operation is run by Entertainment Online Service, a subsidiary of National Media Group, a part-owner of Channel One.

Last spring, Netflix announced its first Russian original: Anna K, based on the novel Anna Karenina and starring Svetlana Khodchenkova (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy).