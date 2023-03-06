Netflix criticised following announcement of Gary Glitter doc

Gary Glitter is the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary. (Getty Images)

Netflix has confirmed it is making a documentary series about disgraced glam rock legend Gary Glitter who was convicted of child sexual abuse in 2006.

Glitter was recently released from prison following additional convictions for other sexual offences including attempted rape.

Read more: Gary Glitter will not receive royalties for ‘Joker’ soundtrack

The streaming service confirmed that the series will be three episodes long and will cover Glitter’s entire life story and conviction.

The currently series, which is entitled Hunting Gary Glitter, will also have access to previously unseen photos and archive material and speak to journalists across the world who helped bring Glitter to justice. The series will also feature interviews with many of Glitter’s victims.

Many people have been reacting to the announcement online with some criticising Netflix for making yet another true crime documentary. One commented: “I see @netflix is is scraping the bottom of the cesspit yet again.”

Another added: “Literally why? all these docos do is talk about the dirty old man and not the victims. whats the obsession with sex crimes and child abuse?”

Gary Glitter on stage in London, 1975. (Michael Putland/Getty Images)

It has also been reported that ITV and Amazon also have documentaries about Glitter in the works.

Glitter was recently freed from prison after serving eight years of a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing children.

Outside of his legal controversies, Glitter was once again in the spotlight in 2019 after the hit film Joker used his song Rock and Roll Part 2.

The song featured prominently in the film but received no royalties from the use of the track after selling the rights to the song over a decade ago.

Snapper Music, which holds the rights to the master recordings of Glitter’s work, said: “Gary Glitter does not get paid. We’ve had no contact with him.”

Watch below: Gary Glitter is out of jail