Netflix Comedy From EP Darren Star Sets Release Date — Watch First Teaser

Netflix on Wednesday announced that the How I Met Your Mother vet’s new comedy Uncoupled will premiere Friday, July 29. In addition, the streamer dropped a teaser (embedded above) and first-look photos (as seen below).

Created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger, Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family, Frasier) and consisting of eight half-hour episodes, Uncoupled follows Harris’ newly single Michael, who “thought his life was perfect until his husband,” hedge-fund manager Colin (The Boys in the Band‘s Tuc Watkins), “blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years,” according to the official logline. “Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.”

Rounding out the cast are Tisha Campbell (Martin) as Michael’s business partner Suzanne; Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship) as TV weatherman Billy; Brooks Ashmanskas (The Good Lord Bird) as art dealer Stanley; and recurring guest star Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) as Upper East Side socialite Claire.

Harris executive-produces alongside Star, Richman, Tony Hernandez (Younger) and Lilly Burns (Emily in Paris, Younger).

Uncoupled marks NPH’s second series for Netflix. He previously played the villainous Count Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events, which ran for three seasons and wrapped in 2019. Of course, he’s best known for his roles as Barney Stinson on the aforementioned CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother, which ran for nine seasons and ended in 2014; and as the titular Doogie Howser, M.D. in the early ’90s ABC dramedy.

