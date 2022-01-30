Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings Bought $20 Million of Stock

Text size
Netflix
‘s stock has slumped in 2022, and co-founder and co-CEO
Reed Hastings
disclosed that he bought $20 million of shares of the streaming giant this past week.
Netflix stock (ticker: NFLX) has tumbled 36% so far this year, while the
S&P 500 index has slipped 7%. Investors were disheartened to see new subscriptions come up short when the company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 20, throwing into question Netflix’s ability to grow. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square on late Wednesday, Jan. 26, disclosed that it purchased 3.1 million shares.
“We believed the opportunity to invest in Netflix at current prices offered a more compelling risk/reward and likely greater, long-term profits for the funds,” wrote Ackman in a letter to investors.
Hastings paid $20 million over Jan. 27 and 28 for 51,440 shares, a per-share average price of $388.83, according to a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hastings made the purchase through a trust that now owns 5.2 million shares.
Netflix didn’t immediately respond to a request to make Hastings available for comment. This is his first open-market purchase of Netflix stock since the shares went public in 2002.
