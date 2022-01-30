Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings Bought $20 Million of Stock

Text size





Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings just made his first purchase of the company’s shares on the open market.

Henrik Jonsson/Dreamstime.com









Netflix



‘s stock has slumped in 2022, and co-founder and co-CEO

Reed Hastings

disclosed that he bought $20 million of shares of the streaming giant this past week.

Netflix stock (ticker: NFLX) has tumbled 36% so far this year, while the



S&P 500 index has slipped 7%. Investors were disheartened to see new subscriptions come up short when the company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 20, throwing into question Netflix’s ability to grow. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square on late Wednesday, Jan. 26, disclosed that it purchased 3.1 million shares.