Netflix cancels Inside Job despite previous season 2 renewal, creator is ‘heartbroken’

The Netflix culling continues. After canceling a number of series towards the end of 2022, including Midnight Club, Blockbuster, Warrior Nun, and Fate: The Winx Saga, the streaming service has reversed a previous course and decided to axe the animated conspiracy theory comedy Inside Job.

The show was previously renewed for season 2, but creator Shion Takeuchi announced on social media Sunday night that it’s no longer moving ahead.

A rep for Netflix did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

“I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season 2 of Inside Job,” Takeuchi wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to [have] been able to share what was in store with you all.”

Inside Job follows the dysfunctional team at Cognito Inc., a part of the shadow government who handle the world’s conspiracies. Lizzy Caplan voiced anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley, and Clark Duke voiced D.C. yes-man Brett Hand.

“To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride,” Takeuchi continued. “Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.”

Outside of Netflix, animated projects in general have been taking hits left and right. Warner Bros. Discovery had announced it would drop a hefty number of such titles from HBO Max, from the cult favorite Infinity Train to kid shows like OK K.O.! — Let’s Be Heroes. Animated shows Q-Force and The Midnight Gospel were on the chopping block at Netflix last year.

Netflix released the first season of Inside Job in two installments: the first 10 episodes, consisting of Part 1, debuted in October 2021, and the eight episodes of Part 2 premiered this past November.

Christian Slater, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell, Chris Diamantopoulos, Brett Gelman, and Adam Scott also featured among the voice cast.

