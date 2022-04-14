Netflix Buys Sony’s ‘The Man From Toronto’ Starring Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Sony Pictures’ action-comedy The Man from Toronto, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, The Hamden Journal can confirm. The film previously scheduled for release in theaters on August 12 will now bow on the streamer in all territories apart from China later this year.

Pic watches as the world’s deadliest assassin, known as The Man from Toronto’ (Harrelson), and New York’s biggest screw-up, Teddy (Hart), are mistaken for one another at an Airbnb rental. The acquisition stems from the first-look deal Sony entered into with Netflix last year.

The Man from Toronto also stars Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Ellen Barkin, Lela Loren, Pierson Fode and Jencarlos Canela. Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3, The Hitman’s Bodyguard) directed from a script by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch produced, with Bill Bannerman, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth serving as executive producers.