Netflix Assembles Who’s Who List Of Young Actors For ‘Subverted Hitchcockian Dark Comedy’

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the film Do Revenge starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Rish Shah, Jonathan Davis, Alisha Boe and more.

The high school-centered movie is slated to release on Sept. 16. It is the second film by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and is described as “a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.” Celeste Ballard co-wrote the film with Robinson.

Photo: Netflix

The official synopsis reads:

Drea (Camila Mendes) is at the peak of her high school powers as the Alpha it-girl on campus when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max (Austin Abrams). Eleanor (Maya Hawke) is an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa (Ava Capri) who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors.

The film also stars Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Daviss, Maia Reficco and Paris Berelc with Boe and Sophie Turner.

Robinson produces alongside Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron. Josh Bachove executive produces. Music is by Este Haim and Amanda Yamate.

Watch the trailer below: