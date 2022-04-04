Netflix, Apple+ drop plans for Will Smith biopic after slap

Will Smith is facing further fallout from slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars — with streaming giants Netflix and Apple+ both pulling out of a planned movie of his life, according to a report.
The latest reported blow comes after Netflix as well as Sony had already shelved creative projects with the troubled star.
Now, “Netflix and Apple+ have quietly removed their bids for a Will Smith biopic and will instead relocate the funds and develop original ideas from new black actors,” a source told the Sun.
“Working with Will has become a risky business,” the insider told the UK paper.
“They now plan on developing ideas with more family-friendly stars like Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan.”
Neither company appeared to have commented on the report.
A “heartbroken” Smith, 53, resigned from the film Academy Friday, admitting that storming the stage to slap Rock, 57, over a joke about his wife’s hair was “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”
He said he would “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct” — some of which appeared to have already started.
Netflix slowed development on its upcoming Smith-starring action-thriller “Fast and Loose,” while Sony also put the brakes on “Bad Boys 4,” according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.