Netflix Announces 2022 Summer Slate – The Hamden Journal

As studios meet in Las Vegas to present footage of there upcoming slates to exhibitors, Netflix is showcasing there own slate of future feature films as it has unveiled its upcoming summer slate of original movies. Some of the films receiving new release dates include the Vampire thriller Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx, which is set to bow on August 12, the Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg comedy Me Time, bowing on Aug. 26 and the Dakota Johnson drama Persuasion, bowing July 15. The streamer also confirmed dates of some highly-anticipated films that had previously been announced like the Adam Sandler sports pic Hustle, which bows on June 8, the Chris Hemsworth-Miles Teller Thriller Spiderhead, which bows on June 17 and most recently the The Russo Brothers next film The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which will premiere on July 22.

You can find the remaining schedule for the entire summer slate below along with a synopsis and details behind each pic:

13: THE MUSICAL

On Netflix August 12

DIRECTOR: Tamra Davis

WRITER: Robert Horn

PRODUCER: Neil Meron

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Tamra Davis, Jason Robert Brown, Mark Nicholson, Bob Boyett, Robert Horn

CAST: Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, Liam Wignall, Khiyla Aynne

LOGLINE: After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

ALONG FOR THE RIDE

On Netflix May 6

DIRECTOR: Sofia Alvarez

WRITER: Sofia Alvarez

BASED ON THE BOOK: Along for the Ride by Sarah Dessen

PRODUCERS: Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Alyssa Rodrigues, Sian McArthur, Erika Hampson

CAST: Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney, Andie MacDowell, Laura Kaiuki, Marcus Scribner, Genevieve Hannelius, Samia Finnerty, Ricardo Hurtado, Paul Karmiyran

LOGLINE: The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

BEAUTY

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Andrew Dosunmu

WRITER: Lena Waithe

PRODUCERS: Lena Waithe, p.g.a. and Michael Ellenberg, p.g.a.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Carrie Fix, Andrew Dosunmu and Rishi Rajani

CAST: Niecy Nash, Aleyse Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kyle Bary, Micheal Ward and Sharon Stone

LOGLINE: A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract.

BUBA: ONCE UPON A CRIME

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Arne Feldhusen

WRITER: Philipp Käßbohrer, Matthias Murmann, Sebastian Colley, Isaiah Michalski

PRODUCERS: Philipp Käßbohrer, Matthias Murmann

CAST: Bjarne Mädel, Georg Friedrich, Anita Vulesica, Soma Pysall, Maren Kroymann, Michael Schertenleib, Michael Ostrowski, Jasmin Shakeri

LOGLINE: Buba (real name Jakob Otto) has a problem: whenever things are going too well, something terrible happens. Since the tragic loss of his parents in an accident, Jakob firmly believes that he has to carefully offset any good feeling in his life. Together with his brother Dante, he has developed a system to make his everyday life as unpleasant as possible. For more than 30 years this system has worked pretty well but then something totally unforeseeable happens: this small-town criminal falls in love. And as Jakob’s feelings grow, his balance becomes more difficult…

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Germany

CARTER

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Jung Byung-gil

WRITERS: Jung Byung-gil, Jung Byeong-sik

PRODUCERS: Lee Yong-hee, Park Yun-ho

CAST: Joo Won

LOGLINE: Agent Carter, who suffers memory loss, is thrown into an explosive mission filled with inexplicable mysteries. Orchestrated by renowned action film director Jung Byung-gil and star cast Joo Won, Carter presents an action-packed experience.

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Korea

CIVIL

On Netflix June 19

DIRECTOR: Nadia Hallgren

PRODUCERS: Kenya Barris, Roger Ross Williams, Lauren Cioffi, Nadia Hallgren

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Erynn Sampson, Matthew Carnahan, Geoff Martz

CAST: Ben Crump

LOGLINE: CIVIL, directed by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, is an intimate vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

DANGEROUS LIAISONS

On Netflix July 8

DIRECTOR: Rachel Suissa

WRITERS: Rachel Suissa (in collaboration with Slimane-Baptiste Berhoun)

PRODUCERS: Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette

CAST: Paola Locatelli, Simon Rerolle, Alexis Michalik

LOGLINE: Célène, at 17, is idealistic. She believes in absolute love, and is more interested in reading than in social networks. She is getting ready to live apart from her fiancé, Pierre, and leave Paris for Biarritz. Quickly, she has to face the evil elite of her new school, ruled over by the former big-screen star and Instagram queen Vanessa and the celebrity surfer Tristan, who’s both dangerous and seductive. Célène falls in love with him, but doesn’t suspect that she is at the center of a cruel bet between Tristan and Vanessa. Just how far will they go?

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: France

DAY SHIFT

On Netflix August 12

DIRECTOR: JJ Perry

WRITERS: Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten

PRODUCERS: Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Peter Baxter

CAST: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Zion Broadnax

LOGLINE: Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

DON’T BLAME KARMA! (¿Qué culpa tiene el karma?)

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Elisa Miller

WRITERS: Fernanda Eguiarte, Marcelo Tobar

PRODUCER: Jorge “Tocayo” Ramírez

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Juan Uruchurtu

CAST: Aislinn Derbez, Renata Notni, Gil Cerezo, Giuseppe Gamba, Carmen Madrid, Mauricio García Lozano, Miriam Chi Chim

LOGLINE: Sara is a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck. Fate will put her face to face with her sister, Lucy, who enjoys very different luck, and in a series of events and reunions that will lead her to make a radical decision.

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Mexico

FENCED IN

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Roberto Santucci

WRITER: Paulo Cursino

PRODUCERS: Camisa Listrada

CAST: Leandro Hassum, Julia Rabello, Mauricio Manfrini

LOGLINE: Walter is stressed and collapses. By medical advice, he abandons the urban rhythm and seeks peace in a small town, surrounded by nature. But his plans for peace and tranquility won’t last long in this new neighborhood, where Toninho da Vila, a drum master, is rehearsing with his samba school for the next carnival.

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Brazil

FOR JOJO

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Barbara Ott

PRODUCERS: Alexander Funk, Kai Kunnemann

CAST: Caro Kult, Nina Gummich, Steven Sowah

LOGLINE: Best friends Paula and Jojo enjoy the single life in Berlin, but when Jojo falls head over heels in love with a man from their former hometown, Paula does everything she can to keep her best friend from the supposedly biggest mistake of her life: getting married.

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Germany

THE GRAY MAN

On Netflix July 22

DIRECTORS: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

WRITERS: Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

BASED ON THE BOOK SERIES: The Gray Man by Mark Greaney

PRODUCERS: Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi

CAST: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze

LOGLINE: When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.

HALFTIME

On Netflix June 14

DIRECTOR: Amanda Micheli

LOGLINE: HALFTIME offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is. The documentary focuses on Lopez as she embraces the second half of her career and continues to inspire with her perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions, set against the backdrop of her groundbreaking Super Bowl performance.

HELLO, GOODBYE, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

On Netflix July 6

DIRECTOR: Michael Lewen

WRITERS: Amy Reed and Ben York Jones

PRODUCERS: Matt Kaplan

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Aubrey Bendix, Jennifer E. Smith, Christopher Foss, Jordan Fisher, Ben York Jones

CAST: Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder, Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga

LOGLINE: After making a pact to break up before college, Clare and Aidan retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question: stay together or say goodbye forever?

HUSTLE

On Netflix June 8

DIRECTOR: Jeremiah Zagar

WRITERS: Taylor Materne, Will Fetters

PRODUCERS: Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, Lebron James, Maverick Carter

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Taylor Materne, Judit Maull, Dave Meyers, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady

CAST: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Juancho Hernangómez, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall

LOGLINE: After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

I CAME BY

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Babak Anvari

WRITER: Babak Anvari, Namsi Khan

PRODUCERS: Lucan Toh

CAST: Hugh Bonneville, George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald, Percelle Ascott, Varada Sethu

LOGLINE: A rebellious young graffiti artist (George MacKay) targets the homes of London’s wealthy elite. When he discovers a dark secret about a prestigious judge (Hugh Bonneville), it leads him on a shocking journey endangering himself and those closest to him

INTERCEPTOR

On Netflix June 3

DIRECTOR: Matthew Reilly

WRITERS: Matthew Reilly, Stuart Beattie

PRODUCERS: Michael Boughen, Matthew Street, Stuart Beattie

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Chris Hemsworth, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, Kathy Morgan, Peter Graves

CAST: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, Zoe Carides

LOGLINE: One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of.

LOVE & GELATO

On Netflix June 22

DIRECTOR: Brandon Camp

WRITER: Brandon Camp

BASED ON THE BOOK: Love & Gelato by Jenna Evans-Welch

PRODUCERS: Viola Prestieri, Davide Bertoni

CAST: Susanna Skaggs, Anjelika Washington, Owen McDonnell

LOGLINE: Lina, an American high school graduate, would rather spend her summer preparing for her semester at MIT than fly to Rome to fulfill her mother’s last wish. Once abroad however, she is caught in a whirlwind of new experiences — searching for her long-lost father, learning how to make gelato and maybe… falling in love?

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Italy

LOVE IN THE VILLA

On Netflix September 1

DIRECTOR: Mark Steven Johnson

WRITER: Mark Steven Johnson

PRODUCERS: Margret Huddleston, Stephanie Slack, Mark Steven Johnson

CAST: Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing, Emilio Solfrizzi

LOGLINE: A young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper).

THE MAN FROM TORONTO

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Patrick Hughes

WRITERS: Robbie Fox, Chris Bremner

PRODUCERS: Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bill Bannerman, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth

CAST: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fode, Jencarlos Canela and Ellen Barkin

LOGLINE: A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto— run into each other at a holiday rental.

ME TIME

On Netflix August 26

DIRECTOR: John Hamburg

WRITER: John Hamburg

PRODUCERS: John Hamburg, Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Lauren Hennessey, Joe Gatta, Patricia Braga, Mark Moran

CAST: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang, Luis Gerardo Méndez

LOGLINE: When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

On Netflix May 11

DIRECTOR: John Madden

WRITER: Michelle Ashford

BASED ON THE BOOK: Operation Mincemeat: The True Spy Story That Changed the Course of World War II by Ben Macintyre

PRODUCERS: Charles S. Cohen, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Kris Thykier

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Simon Gillis, Christian McLaughlin

CAST: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn

LOGLINE: Hoping to change the course of World War II, and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. A true and extraordinary story.

A PERFECT PAIRING

On Netflix May 19

DIRECTOR: Stuart McDonald

WRITERS: Elizabeth Hackett & Hilary Galanoy

PRODUCERS: Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Deborah Glover, Tracey Vieira

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson, Elizabeth Hackett, Hilary Galanoy, Fernando Szew

CAST: Victoria Justice, Adam Demos

LOGLINE: To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos).

PERSUASION

On Netflix July 15

DIRECTOR: Carrie Cracknell

WRITERS: Alice Victoria Winslow, Ron Bass

BASED ON THE BOOK: Persuasion by Jane Austen

PRODUCERS: Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie, MRC Film

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Elizabeth Cantillon, Michael Constable, David Fliegel

CAST: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce with Richard E. Grant and Henry Golding

LOGLINE: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

THE PHOTOGRAPHER: MURDER IN PINAMAR (El fotógrafo y el cartero: el crimen de Cabezas)

On Netflix May 19

DIRECTOR: Alejandro Hartmann

WRITERS: Tatiana Mereñuk, Gabriel Bobillo, Alejandro Hartmann:

PRODUCER: Vanessa Ragone

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Vanessa Ragone, Mariela Besuievsky, Alejandro Hartmann

LOGLINE: This documentary film examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Argentina

PIPA

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Alejandro Montiel

WRITERS: Mili Roque Pitt, Alejandro Montiel, Florencia Etcheves

PRODUCERS: Fernando Blanco, Alejandro Cacetta, Milagros Roque Pitt, Juan Pelosi

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Milagros Roque Pitt, Alejandro Cacetta

CAST: Luisana Lopilato, Mauricio Paniagua, Inés Estévez, Ariel Staltari, Paulina García, Malena Narvay, Aquiles Casabella, Benjamín Del Cerro, Santiago Artemis

LOGLINE: The final installment of the trilogy of the character Manuela “Pipa” Pelari, played by Luisana Lopilato, which we have seen on Intuition and Perdida.

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Argentina

PURPLE HEARTS

On Netflix July 29

DIRECTOR: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

WRITERS: Kyle Jarrow, Liz Garcia

PRODUCERS: Leslie Morgenstein, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Sofia Carson, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, Amy Baer, Hugo Grumbar, Tim Haslam, Laura Char

CAST: Sofia Carson, Nicholas Galitzine

LOGLINE: Purple Hearts is the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and against all odds, fall hopelessly in love.

RISE OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE MOVIE

On Netflix August 5

DIRECTORS: Ant Ward, Andy Suriano

WRITERS: Tony Gama-Lobo, Rebecca May

PRODUCER: Nickelodeon

CAST: Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, Haley Joel Osment

LOGLINE: In Nickelodeon’s Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, the Ninja Turtles are faced with their greatest challenge yet when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning. Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!

THE SEA BEAST

On Netflix July 8

DIRECTOR: Chris Williams

WRITERS: Chris Williams, Nell Benjamin

PRODUCERS: Jed Schlanger, Chris Williams

CAST: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens and Kathy Burke

LOGLINE: In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.

SENIOR YEAR

On Netflix May 13

DIRECTOR: Alex Hardcastle

WRITERS: Andrew Knauer, Arthur Pielli, Brandon Scott Jones

PRODUCERS: Todd Garner, Rebel Wilson, Timothy M. Bourne, Chris Bender

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jeremy Stein, Jake Wagner

CAST: Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell

LOGLINE:After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

SEOUL VIBE

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Moon Hyun-sung

CAST: Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-Pyo, Lee kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu

LOGLINE: Action blockbuster Seoul Vibe narrates a talented crew of baby drivers – known as the Sangedong Supreme team. With the world’s eyes trained to the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, the illegal transactions of capital (funds) is a significant issue. A special operation driven by the Sangedong Supreme team starts to unravel the corruption behind the slush funds. An all-star cast – Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-pyo, Lee kyoo-hyung , Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu– portrays this incredible chase in the city of Seoul tightly packed with breathtaking action scenes.

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Korea

SPIDERHEAD

On Netflix June 17

DIRECTOR: Joseph Kosinski

WRITERS: Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick

PRODUCERS: Eric Newman, Chris Hemsworth, Oren Katzeff, Geneva Wasserman, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Tommy Harper, Jeremy Steckler

CAST: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett

LOGLINE: Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders.

THE TAKEDOWN (Loin du périph)

On Netflix May 6

DIRECTOR: Louis Leterrier

WRITER: Stéphane Kazandjian

PRODUCERS: Eric Altmayer, Nicolas Altmayer

CAST: Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte, Izïa Higelin

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: France

LOGLINE: Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

THAR

On Netflix May 6

DIRECTOR: Raj Singh Chaudhary

WRITER: Raj Singh Chaudhary

PRODUCERS: Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFC)

CAST: Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan and Jitendra Joshi

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: India

LOGLINE: Siddharth, an antique dealer scouts old, abandoned forts in a remote Rajasthan village. The region has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth and soon realizes that the ruggedly handsome antique dealer is not who he seems and that his intentions may be far more devious.

TOGO

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Adrián Caetano

WRITER: Adrián Caetano

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Luis Ara, Ignacio Jaunsolo, Adrián Caetano

CAST: Diego Alonso, Néstor ‘Tito’ Prieto, Catalina Arrillaga, Luis Alberto Acosta, Marcos Da Costa, JoelAlva13, José Pagano, Federico Morosini, Sabrina Valiente

LOGLINE: Petty narcs are taking over the streets of Montevideo, and extorting the guys who look after the cars in the streets and that work for them… But one of them, Togo, will resist until the last consequences to protect its territory and its neighbors from violence.

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Uruguay

WEDDING SEASON

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Tom Dey

WRITER: Shiwani Srivastava

PRODUCERS: Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment; Tony Hernandez and John Hodges for JAX Media; Swati Shetty for Samosa Stories

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Jake Fuller, Matt Code, Ryan M. Murphy, John Rhodes

CAST: Pallavi Sharda, Suraj Sharma

LOGLINE: Pressured by their parents to find spouses, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings— but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.

THE WRATH OF GOD

On Netflix June 15

DIRECTOR: Sebastián Schnidel

PRODUCERS: Buffalo Films

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Sebastián Mentasti, Horacio Mentasti

CAST: Diego Peretti, Juan Minujín, Macarena Achaga

LOGLINE: Luciana is involved in a loop of mysterious family deaths that keeps getting tighter by the minute. Her boss, an enigmatic writer, overlooks the scene with a horror vail and a guilty demeanor. While obsessively fighting to save her only remaining relative, her sister Valentina, alive, she will find herself in a crossroads between reason and death. A race against time to bring her truth out and a final blood pact to end this avengement.

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Argentina