Netflix is in early-stage conversations with The Crown producer Left Bank over a prequel to the smash hit royal drama.

The show’s penultimate season will launch later this year, introducing a slew of new characters such as Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and sources confirmed a potential prequel is in discussion.

Any prequel would likely cover the pre-World War Two era or late Victorian era when Queen Victoria reigned. She was the UK’s longest-serving monarch until Queen Elizabeth took that record several years ago.

The Hamden Journal understands conversations over the prequel are in their early stages and it is not yet in development nor near greenlight stage.

Peter Morgan’s series, which will run for six seasons before concluding, has arguably been the UK’s biggest Netflix hit, costing around £100M ($130BN) per six-part run and featuring huge stars including Olivia Colman, Matt Smith and Helena Bonham Carter.

Joining the season five cast as Queen Elizabeth is Imelda Staunton, while Dominic West is playing Prince Charles.

Left Bank has made and is producing a number of other series for Netflix including female-led action adventure series Palomino, Behind Her Eyes and Álex Pina’s White Lines.

Netflix declined to comment.

The Daily Mail first reported news of the prequel.