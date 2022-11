Netflix



and



Disney



traded choppily on Thursday after rival streamer



Roku



warned of a pullback in advertising spending during the traditionally strong seasonal period.

Eyes were on the update from Roku (ticker: ROKU) for clues to whether the big brands would be cutting their marketing budgets as consumers navigate the cost-of-living crisis. The streaming company signaled things do not look great. It forecast that its fourth-quarter revenue would fall by around 8% from the prior year.