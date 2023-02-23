Netflix And ‘Dark’ Creators Sign New Deal, Duo Join Comic Adaptation – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Five years after Netflix inked their first ever European overall series deal with Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the studio has re-upped with the duo in a splashy eight-figure pact, we can reveal.

The German writer-creators, who most recently made big-budget mystery drama 1899 for the streamer, are now turning their attention to comic book adaptation Something Is Killing The Children, on which they join Boom! Studios! which also has a deal with Netflix.

With echoes of Dark, Something Is Killing The Children is ripe material for Friese and partner Bo Odar. The series alights on a small town plagued by monsters that eat children and reveals a mysterious young woman who has the special powers to combat the creatures.

Here’s the full synopsis: “When the children of Archer’s Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories—impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters.“

Published by Boom! Studios and co-created by DC Comics writer James Tynion (Batman) and Werther Dell’Edera, Something Is Killing The Children is one of the most successful original English-language comic series of the last five years, selling more than two million copies worldwide and winning multiple Eisner Awards including the 2022 Eisner Award for Best Continuing Series.

Its spin-off series, House Of Slaughter, sold more than 500,000 copies of its first issue, becoming the #2 highest-selling non-Marvel, non-DC comic of the last 25 years.

Boom! Studios’ Stephen Christy and Ross Richie are executive-producing the adaptation, with co-creators Tynion and Dell’Edera co-executive producing. Doctor Sleep duo Trevor Macy and Mike Flanagan were attached to the project a couple of years ago but last year Netflix decided to go in a different direction with the property.

We understand the new Netflix deal for Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese will see them working more closely with Peter Friedlander and Bella Bajaria’s U.S. and global TV teams with a focus on English-language projects.

The couple’s most recent project for the streamer, big-canvas mystery thriller 1899, was something of a surprise cancellation last month after only one season. Thriller Dark was one of Germany’s most successful TV exports and became a flagship show for Netflix in its quest for more high-end local-language content. The family saga with a supernatural twist was set in a German town where the disappearance of two young children exposes the relationships among four families.

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese are repped by 42, UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.