Netflix Admits Some Shows Won’t Make It To Ad-Tier, In Talks Studios – The Hamden Journal

Netflix plans to launch its advertising tier in early 2023 but not all of the shows that are currently streaming on the service will make the cut.

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, admitted that the cheaper tier, which will be rolled out with Microsoft as its technology and sales partner, will not have all of its licensed content.

Obviously, it will be able to include all of its original series, but the streamer still licenses a large amount of content from the U.S. studios and international distributors and it is in talks with these partners about making some of these shows available.

“Today, the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can include in the ad-supported tier. There’s some things that don’t and we’re in conversations with the studios on but if we launched the product today, members in the ad-tier would have a great experience. We will clear some additional content but certainly not all of it but don’t think it’s a material holdback for the business,” he added.