Rui Hachimura’s ‘Black Samurai’ sneaker and apparel collab collection with Jordan Brand is on fire

Japanese NBA star and Washington Wizards power forward Rui Hachimura and Jordan Brand have released a collection of sweaters, shirts and footwear inspired by Hachimura’s Japanese roots. The now sold-out Rui Hachimura x Jordan Brand collection, called “Black Samurai,” is Hachimura’s first full collection with the company.