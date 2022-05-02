Neon, Neon! Sebastian Stan Wears Head to Toe Hot Pink to Walk 2022 Met Gala Steps

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Sebastian Stan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Sebastian Stan

Pink is apparently Sebastian Stan’s favorite color.

The actor walked the iconic Met Gala steps in New York City on Monday in a totally monochromatic look — a much rosier-colored interpretation of the 2022 “gilded glamour” theme of fashion’s biggest night.

Stan, 29, wore a Maison Valentino pink overcoat, matching long sleeve shirt, bomber jacket and trousers, all in the same shade of hot pink. He even picked totally pink sneakers — complete with color-coordinated laces.

He also teased his look on Instagram, posing in his hotel room at The Mark and captioning it, “Spring time in New York 🗽.”

Stan recently had a very different transformation: into Tommy Lee for his Hulu series Pam & Tommy. As part of his metamorphosis into the Mötley Crüe drummer, Stan had to sport some nipple rings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Sebastian Stan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;In America: An Anthology of Fashion&quot; at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Sebastian Stan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

John Shearer/Getty

Of his temporary body jewelry, the actor said during IMDb’s Fan Q&A earlier this year, “You know it’s a strange sensation when a 45-year-old man is applying things to that area at 4 in the morning.”

As far as faking Lee’s ink, Stan separately told Variety, “I looked at the tattoos as sort of being a costume in itself.”

