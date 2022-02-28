NENT Sets Debut Dutch Drama Trio From Willem Bosch, Saskia Noort – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: NENT streamer Viaplay has unveiled its debut duo of Dutch dramas as it prepares to launch in The Netherlands tomorrow, The Hamden Journal can reveal.

Something Stupid and The Guilty come from best-selling Dutch novelist Saskia Noort and Liesbeth Strik, as the streamer targets 60 originals this year and expands into the UK and U.S. as well as The Netherlands.

Noort, dubbed ‘The Dutch Queen of Suspense,. is behind Something Stupid, a dark comedy following three women seeking revenge on the man who betrayed them, which explores themes of equality and exploitation in the TV industry.

Meanwhile, Strik is behind The Guilty, a thriller about a mother attempting to keep her teenage son out of prison.

NENT Group Chief Content Officer Filippa Wallestam described the shows as “compelling, thought-provoking and above all unique.”

“Viaplay has rapidly become a major player in international drama and we have high ambitions for the Netherlands,” she said. “As in our Nordic markets, we will invest in the local creative industry and partner with the hottest talents while helping to develop new voices.”