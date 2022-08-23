NeNe Leakes Dismisses Discrimination Suit Against Bravo, Andy Cohen

NeNe Leakes is seen onstage during the “College Hill Cast Meet & Greet” at House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

It seems the legal battle between former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes and Bravo has finally come to an end.

According to court documents obtained by People on Monday, it showed that Leakes has reportedly dismissed the discrimination suit “without prejudice.” That, of course, means that she could still pursue this later down the line. All parties involved also agreed not to “seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.”

As previously reported by The Root, back in April, Leakes sued the studio, network and producers behind the popular reality show, alleging they “fostered a racist work environment.

NBCUniversal, Bravo, True Entertainment and Truly Original production companies, as well as executives from those companies and Andy Cohen, executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise, were all named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Atlanta.

In it, Leakes cited several instances of alleged racism and maltreatment at the hands of her former costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann and alleged that the network did nothing to stop it.

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives,” Leakes’ lawyer David deRubertis said in a statement at the time.

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged,” read the suit.

Leakes and her legal team also alleged she was “forced out” of her role on the show in 2020 due to her complaints and vocal support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Neither Leakes or Bravo have commented on the news of the suits dismissal.