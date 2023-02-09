Nelson Peltz Says Disney Proxy Fight Is Over – The Hamden Journal

Activist investor Nelson Peltz said this morning on CNBC that his proxy fight againt Disney is over following CEO Bob Iger’s sweeping restructuring and cost cutting plans announced yesterday alongside the company’s latest quarterly earnings.

Peltz had amassed a stake of about $1 billion worth of stock and was seeking a seat on Disney’s board at the annual meeting in early April, lobbying heavily in recent weeks to get shareholders’ vote in opposition to the Disney board.

This removes a major irritant for Iger, who returned as CEO in November after former chief Bob Chapek was dismissed.

“My Dad once told me that you can only win once,” Peltz told CNBC’s Jim Cramer. “”This was a great win for all the shareholders. Management at Disney now plans to do everything that we wanted them to do. We wish the very Bob, his management team, the board. We will be watching, we will be rooting, and the proxy fight is over.”

Cramer then shouted “Yes.” “Thank you for declaring victory in a gracious way,” he told Peltz.

