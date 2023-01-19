Reality TV personalities Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley in 2018.Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Todd and Julie Chrisley recorded an episode of “Chrisley Confessions” before reporting to prison.

Todd cleared up speculation about their health, saying: “Neither one of us is dying of cancer.”

Officials told Insider earlier this week that Julie was being held at a medical center in Kentucky.

Todd Chrisley has cleared up speculation about his wife Julie Chrisley’s health after she reported to an inmate medical center in Kentucky, rather than the Florida-based prison she was previously expected to be confined.

On Tuesday, the former reality television star was set to begin her seven-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion at a Florida facility. However, as prison officials confirmed to Insider, she was housed hundreds of miles away at an inmate medical center in Kentucky,

In a new episode of their podcast, “Chrisley Confessions,” recorded sometime before the husband-and-wife duo reported to prison, Todd addressed his and his wife’s current situation — and made sure to mention that they are both in good health.

“I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is,” he said of their imminent imprisonment.

Todd went on to say that because of his faith, he was in a “better place” ahead of starting his own 12-year sentence, “because I know that this is not my final destination.”

The duo recorded an episode of “Chrisley Confessions” before reporting to prison.Cythina Hicks/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“We’re not facing, to our knowledge, a death sentence,” he said. “Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of.”

Julie chimed in: “Right.”

Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and underwent treatment the following year. In March 2022, she celebrated a decade of being cancer-free, telling People that her doctor told her she could stop taking cancer-treating drugs 10 years after her double mastectomy.

During the podcast, Todd, 53, went on to say that you never know “what’s going to come at you,” and speculated that he could drop dead from a heart attack at any moment. However, the former real estate mogul added: “There are so many more people that are facing far worse than what we’re facing.”

The celebrity couple, known for their USA Network reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” was convicted in June of defrauding banks out of more than $30 million by providing fake financial statements making them look wealthier than they were.

A court sketch shows Todd and Julie Chrisley listen in court as their accountant was sentenced on November 21, 2022.Lauren Lacy

They both reported to the Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday to start their combined 19-year fraud sentences and had requested to serve their sentences at two Florida prisons located about 150 miles from one another.

But a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told Insider that while Todd Chrisley had arrived at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, on Tuesday, Julie Chrisley was in custody at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky — and not at the Federal Correctional Institution Marianna in Jackson County, Florida.

“While we do not share the reasons why a specific inmate was designated or transferred to a particular correctional institution, we can share general information about the [Bureau of Prison’s] designation process,” the spokesperson said.

Factors that could have contributed to Julie Chrisley’s last-minute locale switch-up include the level of security and supervision an inmate requires; medical and programming needs; and proximity to an individual’s release residence or court hearings.

The Lexington medical center has an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. It is unclear how long Julie will stay at the medical center, or why she arrived there first.

