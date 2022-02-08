Neil Young tells Spotify staff to ‘get out of that place’

Neil Young is urging Spotify workers to flee the streaming service “before it eats up your soul.”

“In our communication age, misinformation is the problem. Ditch the misinformers,” the 76-year-old “Old Man” singer wrote in an update on his spat with Spotify for supporting podcaster Joe Rogan.

“To the musicians and creators in the world, I say this: You must be able to find a better place than SPOTIFY to be the home of your art,” he wrote on his website, the Neil Young Archives Times-Contrarian.

“To the workers at SPOTIFY, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem — not Joe Rogan,” he said of the streaming giant’s CEO, who has repeatedly stood behind the world’s most popular podcaster.

“Get out of that place before it eats up your soul,” Young urged the staffers.

Neil Young urged Spotify workers to flee the streaming service. Gary Miller/Getty Images

“The only goals stated by Ek are about numbers — not art, not creativity,” wrote Young, who once believed in “Rockin’ in the Free World” and has since thrown his support behind an even bigger company, Amazon.

“Notice that Ek never mentions the medical professionals who started this conversation,” he said of a protest letter that started the spat. “Look, one last time — at the statements Ek has made. Then be free and take the good path,” he wrote.

Young did not only target the music service and its star podcaster for opinions he does not approve of, however. Young also told fans to ditch the companies contributing to the “mass fossil fuel destruction of Earth,” singling out four US banks.

Joe Rogan said he was “not trying to promote misinformation.” Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

“You and I need to lead,” he told his baby-boomer followers of their financial power.

“Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them. You have the power to change the world.

“We can do it together. Your grandchildren will thank you in history,” he wrote.

Other musicians followed Neil Young’s move to remove his music from Spotify. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Young had tried to get Spotify to ax its star podcaster for allegedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation. “They can have Neil Young or Rogan. Not Both,” he’d said — with Spotify instead pulling Young’s music.

A slew of other aging rockers followed, most notably Young’s former bandmates David Crosby, 80, Steven Stills, 77, and Graham Nash, 80, as well as 78-year-old folk singer Joni Mitchell.

“I’m very sorry that they feel that way,” Rogan later said while insisting that he was “not trying to promote misinformation” or “be controversial.”

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has stood by Joe Rogan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

“I’m a Neil Young fan. I’ve always been a Neil Young fan,” he said.

“If I p—ed you off, I’m sorry,” he told listeners while pledging to from now on “have more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones.”

Spotify’s CEO, meanwhile, has repeatedly stood behind Rogan, telling staffers recently that “we’re not in the business of dictating the discourse that these creators want to have on their shows.”