Neil Patrick Harris showed his 11-year-old daughter ‘The Shining’ and she was not impressed

Neil Patrick Harris visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wednesday, to promote his new series Uncoupled. But while he was there to talk about romantic comedies, things quickly switched over to the horror genre. Apparently his 11-year-old daughter Harper is a huge fan of scary movies.

“What do you say to a girl who wants to watch horror movies?” Harris asked. “Do you say “Absolutely not” because then she wants to watch them more.”

Harper has already seen Stephen King’s It and binge-watched the Netflix series Stranger Things. After finding out that Harris thinks The Shining is the scariest movie he’d ever seen, she set her sights on that.

“She just kept asking and persisting, and so we watched The Shining last week,” Harris admitted. “I said, “So what did you think?” And she said, “I’m mildly disappointed.”

The Shining, which starred Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, is considered by many to be one of the greatest horror films of all time, but obviously Harper isn’t afraid of elevators full of blood and creepy twins.

Despite all her initial bravado, Harper has found it difficult sleeping in her own bed since watching the film.

“She has slept in our bed for, like, the last four nights,” Harris admitted.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

