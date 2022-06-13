Neil Patrick Harris Joins Doctor Who’ for 60th Anniversary Special

Neil Patrick Harris has been cast in the upcoming 60th anniversary special for “Doctor Who,” which is shaping up to be a who’s who of guest stars (pun very much intended). In May, it was revealed that David Tennant would be making his triumphant return to the series alongside former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

The anniversary special also marks the return of veteran “Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies, who is succeeding Chris Chibnall as he reclaims the reins of the British long-running sci-fi series. Davies helped revive the series in 2005 after a 16-year hiatus and left in 2010.

“It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris…but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait,” Davies said in a statement. “But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

Also Read:

‘Doctor Who’ Alums David Tennant and Catherine Tate to Return in 2023

Harris is currently filming his scenes for the special, though details about his role are being guarded safely behind the closed doors of the TARDIS.

With Jodie Whittaker’s time as the Thirteenth Doctor coming to an end later this year, this rush of recent news surrounding the 60th anniversary special is sure to excite the legions of “Doctor Who” fans eagerly awaiting news on the franchise’s future.

Last month, “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa was revealed as the Fourteenth Doctor set to take over. The revelation was followed shortly by the official casting of “Heartstoppers” co-star Yasmin Finney as “Rose,” a new companion. Yes, that familiar name sets off all sorts of theory-driven alarm bells in our head too. Is she Donna’s daughter? We’ll have to wait and see.

This isn’t the first time Davies and Harris have worked together, as the two partnered on 2021’s miniseries “It’s a Sin.” Unfortunately, we don’t yet know who else will be joining for the 60th anniversary special, though filming is already underway. An official release date has not yet been announced, but the special will air sometime in 2023.

Also Read:

‘Doctor Who’ Fans Honor Elisabeth Sladen After Release of ‘Farewell, Sarah Jane’