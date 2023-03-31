Neil Diamond Talks About Parkinson’s Diagnosis on CBS Sunday Morning – The Hamden Journal

Coming to terms with his 2018 diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease has been an enormous challenge for Neil Diamond. In an interview with Anthony Mason for the April 2 episode of CBS Sunday Morning, Diamond admits that he only recently accepted the hard reality about his health.

“I think this has just been in the last few weeks,” says Diamond, 82. “I don’t like it. But the … this is me, this is what I have to accept. And I’m willing to do it. And, OK, so this is the hand that God’s given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am.”

“But somehow, a calm has moved in, and the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio,” he continued. “And, I like it. I find that I like myself better. I’m easier on people. I’m easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I’m gone.”

Diamond also talked with Mason about the current Broadway show based on his life, A Beautiful Noise. It stars Will Swenson as a young Diamond.

“It was all pretty hard. I was a little embarrassed. I was flattered and I was scared,” said Diamond.

“What were you scared of?” asked Mason.

“Being found out is the scariest thing you can hope, because we all have a façade. And the truth be known to all of ‘em. I’m not some big star. I’m just me.”

