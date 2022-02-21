Neil Cavuto Returns To Fox News, Says Bout With Covid Pneumonia Put Him In ICU – The Hamden Journal

Neil Cavuto returned to the anchor chair on his Fox Business Network show “Cavuto Coast to Coast” on Monday for the first time since January 10, saying he had been battling Covid pneumonia which put him in intensive care. It was previously unknown why he had been away.

“I did get Covid again…but a far, far more serious strand…what doctors call Covid pneumonia,” Covuto told his viewers today about his second bout with coronavirus. “It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go.”

He continued, “No, the vaccine didn’t cause that. That grassy knoll theory has come up a lot. My very compromised immune system did. Because I’ve had cancer and right now I have Multiple Sclerosis, I’m among the vulnerable three percenters or so of the population that cannot sustain the full benefits of a vaccine. In other words, it simply doesn’t last.

“But let me be clear, doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here. It provided some defense, but that is still better than no defense. Maybe not great comfort for some of you. And frankly, not great comfort for me either!

“This was scary. How scary? I’m talking, ‘Ponderosa suddenly out of the prime rib in the middle of the buffet line scary!’ That’s how scary.”

See the video below.

Cavuto thanked Fox News for “honoring my wishes, out of respect for my privacy” by not revealing why he had not been working. “I wasn’t really hiding anything. I just felt I wasn’t the story,” he said. “The stories on this show were and are the story. It’s about you, it’s not about me. Just like this show. My opinions don’t matter. You matter. The news matters.”

“So, now you know the story,” he said. “Time to get back to far more important matters. And now…I will.”

David Asman, Jackie DeAngelis and Ashley Webster had been taking turns hosting the FBN program for more than a month, while Sandra Smith, Charles Payne and Edward Lawrence were doing the same on Cavuto’s Fox News duties.