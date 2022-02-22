Neil Burger To Direct Movie About Math Genius Christopher Havens – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Burger, Emmy winner Dirk Wittenborn and Johnny Lin’s new production arm Clandestine Laureate are teaming on a new untitled film that tells the story of unlikely math genius Christopher Havens. Burger is set to direct, reteaming with his The Lucky Ones screenwriter Wittenborn, who recently finished the script.

The story follows Havens, a n imprisoned high school dropout who while in solitary confinement developed an unlikely passion for number theory. Against all odds, he pioneered a new branch of mathematics that stunned the world. Havens still has 15 years left of his 25-year murder sentence.

“Through candid storytelling, we will share untold details of Christopher’s tumultuous journey and his accomplishments,” Lin said. “Who better to capture this idiosyncratic mind of a genius than Dirk and Neil, who both have worked on mad scientist-type projects. Adding in the elements of a gruesome prison experience, this reunion of Wittenborn and Burger will magnificently capture Haven’s incredible path to redemption,” Lin said.

Lin launched Clandestine Laureate with this project by acquiring rights to Havens’ life story. Lin’s successful Filmula has acquired and distributed more than 2,000 films and has internationally distributed successful titles such as The Hunger Games and Lord of the Rings, amongst many others.

Best known for directing such box office hits as Divergent and Limitless, Burger most recently wrote and directed the 2021 sci-fi thriller Voyagers, with Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp. Novelist and screenwriter Wittenborn previously produced HBO’s Born Rich and is the writer of the novels The Stone Girl, Pharmakon and Fierce People.