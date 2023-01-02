Neighbors give details about Andrew Tate’s ‘Hustlers University’

Dozens of American and British teens traveled to Andrew Tate’s swank Romanian compound to attend his “Hustlers University” — which was reportedly added to Google Maps so they wouldn’t get lost.

Neighbors of the controversial influencer’s sprawling, high-security compound told the Times of London that during the summer, hordes of 18- and 19-year-old men began showing up there, where women worked around-the-clock shifts producing porn videos.

“There were groups arriving three or four times a week, sometimes there were three taxis a day,” a neighbor said of the misogynist’s mecca, which offered supposed instruction on how to get rich quickly, outside the capital city, Bucharest.

“They were young men. They say they were attending the Hustlers University,” the local said.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest after being detained for 24 hours, in Romania, December 29, 2022. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

A neighbor also said, “They would get lost and ask how they could find the Hustlers University. I don’t know what they were doing inside.”

The location was eventually added to Google Maps so taxi drivers could find it, according to the Times.

Tate, a 36-year-old former world kickboxing champ and British “Big Brother” participant, was arrested Thursday for allegedly running an “organized crime group” that trafficked women and forced them to create porn “meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost.”

Andrew Tate smoking a cigar and counting his money at his Romania home. Andrew Tate

The women were allegedly kept under “house arrest,” with videos of one victim suspected to have generated nearly $55,000 a month while she was paid nothing.

Tate has reportedly said that the women kept 80% to 85% of the income from their videos and that “most of the girls ended up being multimillionaires.”

Tate was busted along with his brother Tristan, 34, and two alleged female accomplices during a raid on the compound, where cash and guns were allegedly seized.

Police raiding Andrew Tate’s home. Politia Romana

Neighbors said at least eight to 10 women appeared in videos during constant rotating shifts inside.

“You could see the women inside working on the video cameras,” a neighbor said. “There were women there 24 hours a day.”

The number of women reportedly dropped after police raided the compound in April.

Andrew Tate was arrested for allegedly running an “organized crime group” that trafficked women and forced them to create porn “meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost.” Observator Antena 1 via AP

Tate bought the building in 2016 for roughly 180,000 British pounds, or about $217,000, neighbors said.

The controversial social media figure — who’s been called the “king of toxic masculinity” — reportedly had additions built and also bought an adjoining property during the summer.

In addition to allegedly hosting the crooked porn operation, the converted storage facility reportedly serves as Tate’s home and private gym and is registered as a shooting range, which allows guards to carry weapons.

Andrew Tate was busted along with his brother Tristan, 34, and two alleged female accomplices during a raid on the compound. Politia Romana

On Sunday, two security guards were stationed there, and surveillance cameras were visible around the building, according to the Times.

Several luxury cars — including an Aston Martin Vanquish and a Porsche 911 — were parked outside.

Some of the pricey rides had British vanity plates beginning with “T8.”

Andrew Tate is a 36-year-old former world kickboxing champ and British “Big Brother” participant. Andrew Tate/ Instagram

The website for Tate’s “Hustlers University 3.0” claims it has more than 168,000 members who pay $49 a month to learn how to make money online.

It also says the cost will increase to $147 a month after 170,000 people sign up to get rich quickly.

“As a Hustlers University student, YOU have no more excuses to live the life of a slave. No Excuse to not consistently be making money. Not a single one,” it says.

Andrew Tate reportedly said that “40% of the reason I moved to Romania was because rape laws are more lenient there.” Instagram/Andrew Tate

At the time of their arrests, the Tate brothers were preparing to host a New Year’s Eve party at a 48-room mansion in the mountain village of Comarnic, about 80 miles north of Bucharest, a friend told the Times.

They reportedly bought the century-old mansion about a year ago, after it was modernized to include an underground garage and swimming pool.

Neighbors said household staffers told them the place was owned by a “famous American sportsman.”

The website for Andrew Tate’s “Hustlers University 3.0” claims it has more than 168,000 members who pay $49 a month to learn how to make money online. Andrew Tate/ Instagram

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing champion and disgraced contestant on the British “Big Brother” TV show, was banned from Twitter after saying that women should “bear some responsibility” for being raped, but his account was reinstated after Elon Musk bought the site.

Tate also reportedly said that “40% of the reason I moved to Romania was because rape laws are more lenient there.

“I’m not a f–king rapist but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want,” he added.

Andrew Tate has reportedly said that the women kept 80 to 85% of the income from their videos and that “most of the girls ended up being multimillionaires.” itsandrewtatee/Instagram

Defense lawyer Eugen Vidineac said last week’s criminal allegations involve videos posted on TikTok and OnlyFans, a subscription site that’s widely used by sex workers.

Vidineac also said the Tates “have been in and out of Romania and in contact with the police and prosecutors” since the April raid.

They’re being held in jail for at least 30 days but plan to file an appeal this week in a bid to be released, Vidineac said.

“They deny the allegations, and they want to cooperate with the prosecutors and to declare their innocence,” he said. “They deny any exploitation of women.”