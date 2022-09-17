Negotiating with the Russian Federation because of the fear of nuclear weapons is the beginning of the Third World War Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SATURDAY, 17 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:53

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that Russia will use nuclear weapons, but calls on the world to stop Russia’s threats.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters

Quote: “It’s a matter of destroying the Earth, the beginning of it. I can’t even understand how the special services, the intelligence agencies of the world, the powerful minds of the world can allow Russia to even have a chance to think about it.

It seems to me that this will not happen, to be honest. Nevertheless, we cannot predict anything definitively with this state.

But, I’m sorry, being afraid of something that this state can do, and therefore coming to an agreement with them in one way or another, is the worst possible outcome. This is precisely then the beginning of the Third World War.”

Details: Zelensky stressed that “there can be no dialogue with people who threaten with nuclear weapons.”

“We need to think about how to continue living in the world without such people,” he said.

According to the President, when famous Russian politicians say in what cases Russia could use nuclear weapons, “everything that comes after the words ‘in case of’, after some conditions, should not even be listened to.”

“It is necessary to understand who said it and do everything possible so that this person does not say anything or threaten anyone else,” Zelensky stressed.

