Need a Breather From MCU Content? One of the Bigger Breaks Just Started!

Starting with WandaVision‘s January 2021 debut, Marvel Studios has rolled out 13 TV series and feature films over the past 18 months. And while there is much more MCU content to come (on screens small and large), any fans looking for a respite should know that one of the bigger pauses in the relentless pipeline… well, it just began!

Disney+’s Ms. Marvel ended its celebrated six-episode run on July 13, just days after Thor: Love and Thunder hit the Cineplex. Now, provided that you saw Thor 4 during its opening weekend (as any proper Marvel fan would) and you promptly pressed play on Ms. Marvel‘s finale this week, a walloping 35 days will pass until the next blast of MCU fare — Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Orphan Black standout Tatiana Maslany — arrives on Wednesday, Aug. 17. (The I Am Groot animated shorts dropping Aug. 10 are non-canon.)

That 35-day span marks one of the bigger breaks we have had since WandaVision launched Disney+’s ongoing run of MCU series. The longest gap, of nearly 100 days (!), came between Hawkeye‘s Dec. 22, 2021 finale and Moon Knight‘s March 30, 2022 premiere. The second-longest break lasted 47 days, after The Falcon and the Winter Solider ended and before Loki premiered.

And while 33 days elapsed between the theatrical release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Disney+ premiere of Ms. Marvel, the current breather you are experience is jusssssst a bit longer.

Because someone will wonder: the briefest pause in the MCU pipeline lasted just 48 hours, when the aforementioned Doctor Strange 2 premiered the Friday after Moon Knight‘s Wednesday finale.

Beyond She-Hulk‘s run (which should wrap Oct. 12), the MCU will serve up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (in theaters Nov. 11) and Disney+’s Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, followed by a robust 2023 slate that includes but is far from limited to TV’s Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Echo, Loki Season 2 and Agatha: House of Harkness, and movies such as Ant-Man 3, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Marvels.

Did this month-plus MCU breather arrive in the nick (Fury) of time for you?

