Nebraska QB commit flips to Virginia Tech

The Huskers first hosted Watson (6-0, 170) for junior day visit in January. The team offered him after he was reunited with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Watson and Whipple have had a relationship dating back to when Watson was in the sixth grade. He would go to the camps at UMass and that’s where the pair met. When Whipple went to Pittsburgh, Watson was offered by the Panthers. Whipple offering Watson at Nebraska showed a belief in his game as he said back in January.

“It means a lot because Whipple is like a mastermind of offense,” Watson said. “He has an answer for every defense in one play. He has multiple plays like that. A guy like him advocating for you means a lot. Not just in college, but NFL too.”

Once Whipple was not retained by coach Matt Rhule most saw the writing on the wall for Watson’s future in the class. Watson was one of two players the new staff inherited that didn’t show much interest in keeping in the fold.