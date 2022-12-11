Nebraska QB commit flips to Virginia Tech

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-12-11 18:04:06 -0600’) }}
football
The Huskers no longer have a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class: QB commit William “Pop” Watson has flipped to Virginia Tech.
Watson announced his decision first on Instagram and then on Twitter on Sunday night.
The Huskers first hosted Watson (6-0, 170) for junior day visit in January. The team offered him after he was reunited with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Watson and Whipple have had a relationship dating back to when Watson was in the sixth grade. He would go to the camps at UMass and that’s where the pair met. When Whipple went to Pittsburgh, Watson was offered by the Panthers. Whipple offering Watson at Nebraska showed a belief in his game as he said back in January.
“It means a lot because Whipple is like a mastermind of offense,” Watson said. “He has an answer for every defense in one play. He has multiple plays like that. A guy like him advocating for you means a lot. Not just in college, but NFL too.”
Once Whipple was not retained by coach Matt Rhule most saw the writing on the wall for Watson’s future in the class. Watson was one of two players the new staff inherited that didn’t show much interest in keeping in the fold.
Now the Huskers are without a quarterback in the class and the looming decision of Casey Thompson is the biggest remaining offseason question mark.
He is the Huskers’ seventh decommitment of the class. He joins tight end Benjamin Brahmer, receivers Malachi Coleman and Omarion Miller, running back Arnold Barnes and EDGE prospects Ashley Williams Jr. and Cameron Lenhardt who all decommitted. Williams and Lenhardt decommitted in July and September.