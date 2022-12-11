Nebraska picks up commitment from 2023 RB

The Class of 2023 playmaker was being recruited to UConn previously by running backs coach E.J. Barthel . He’s a hybrid player at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, but the Huskers are recruiting him as a running back. He rushed for 1,617 yards and 26 touchdowns, and he chipped in 250 receiving yards with three touchdowns as a senior at Palmyra High School this season.

The first official visit weekend is already paying off for Nebraska : New Jersey running back Kwinten Ives has committed to the Huskers.

Going into the weekend, Ives told Inside Nebraska what he wanted to see the most during his visit.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the coaching staff, players and seeing the campus,” Ives said.

Nebraska was without a running back in the class prior to Ives’ pledge after Louisiana three-star running back Arnold Barnes decommitted last weekend.

This will be the third straight recruiting cycle that the Huskers have signed a prospect from New Jersey. Matt Rhule has made it a point to have assistants recruit that state hard since this staff took over.

Nebraska now has 13 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. The Huskers have the No. 61 recruiting class in the nation and the No. 12 class in the Big Ten.

Inside Nebraska will have more analysis on Ives’ commitment shortly.