Nebraska football lands 2023 OL commitment

The South Dakota native is the Huskers’ second commitment of the day, joining Texas four-star DE Princewill Umanmielen who announced his pledge less than 90 minutes before Maciejczak’s decision was made public.

The Nebraska football program added to its offensive line depth on Monday: Class of 2023 OL Jason Maciejczak has committed to the Huskers. He announced the decision on Monday afternoon.

Maciejczak is listed as a defensive tackle in his recruiting profile and has played both defensive line and offensive line throughout his prep career.

However, the Huskers have told Maciejczak that their vision is for him to come into the program as an offensive lineman and develop on that side of the ball.

“I’ll start out on offense, and if D-line is better, I’ll move,” Maciejczak told Inside Nebraska. “Both coordinators I really liked.”

The new Husker staff laid out that plan during a recruitment that picked up quickly. Maciejczak, who took an unofficial visit to Nebraska in early March, got on a call with Matt Rhule, OL coach Donovan Raiola, DL coach Terrance Knighton and recruiting staffer Omar Hales on Friday morning.

That’s when Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to the senior prospect, and Maciejczak lined up a visit for the Dec. 16-18 weekend. He wasn’t able to visit in person, though, due to weather issues that impeded his travel plans, so the staff got him linked up with a virtual visit over the weekend.

After that virtual visit and more discussions with the coaching staff is when Maciejczak realized for sure that Nebraska is the right fit.

“The whole staff, to be honest,” Maciejczak said of what stood out the most about the visit. “All the new stuff is cool, but the new staff is going in the right direction and I believe they know what it takes. Coach Rhule has turned programs around; they’ve got good position coaches and good coordinators. I believe the staff stands out.”

Maciejczak is the Huskers’ fourth offensive line commitment in the Huskers’ 2023 cycle. He joins in-state Nebraska products in Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast), Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep) and Brock Knutson (Scottsbluff). The Huskers are trending toward adding another in-state prospect listed as at OL in Gretna’s Mason Goldman, but Nebraska is likely to start Goldman out on the defensive line.

He is the Huskers’ 18th commitment in the class and their 11th combined commitment out of the portal and high school level in the last eight days. Nebraska has moved up to No. 36 nationally and No. 8 in the Big Ten recruiting rankings.

Watch Maciejczak’s senior season highlights below, which are a mix of offensive and defensive line plays.