Nebraska couple arrested after 128 neglected or dead animals found in home

A Nebraska couple have been arrested after 128 “severely neglected” or dead animals were uncovered in their filthy home, authorities said.

Tramaine Thomas, 35, and Sierra Lang, 30, were taken into custody on felony and misdemeanor animal abuse charges on Monday, KETV reported.

The Nebraska Humane Society carried out a search warrant at the couple’s Omaha home on Jan. 25 after receiving a tip from police that dozens of animals were living there in “various stages of neglect.”

Authorities said they found 88 neglected animals inside the home, as well as 40 dead animals in various stages of decomposition.

A police officer had responded to the home a day earlier for a domestic incident and noticed the floors were covered in animal feces and urine, according to the criminal complaint.

The cop spotted a litter of five to eight small puppies that were “about the size of potatoes” on a pile of clothes. A number of dogs with “mangey” appearances were also found.

An emaciated mini pig — that later had to be euthanized — was located in one of the bedrooms with its spine and hips protruding, and “extremely overgrown hooves.”

And animal cages with “mostly decomposed” remains were also found scattered throughout the home.

“This was one of the worst houses that (I have) been in,” the officer said in the complaint. “It appears that the house is literally centered around just having these dogs.”

Some of the animals were being kept in cages, while others were allowed to roam freely, authorities said.

Thomas and Lang were each hit with a felony abuse charge in relation to the pig and 32 counts of misdemeanor abuse and neglect for the other animals.