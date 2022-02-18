The Hamden Journal

Nebraska couple arrested after 128 neglected or dead animals found in home

Nebraska couple arrested after 128 neglected or dead animals found in home

A Nebraska couple have been arrested after 128 “severely neglected” or dead animals were uncovered in their filthy home, authorities said.

Tramaine Thomas, 35, and Sierra Lang, 30, were taken into custody on felony and misdemeanor animal abuse charges on Monday, KETV reported.

The Nebraska Humane Society carried out a search warrant at the couple’s Omaha home on Jan. 25 after receiving a tip from police that dozens of animals were living there in “various stages of neglect.”

Authorities said they found 88 neglected animals inside the home, as well as 40 dead animals in various stages of decomposition.

A police officer had responded to the home a day earlier for a domestic incident and noticed the floors were covered in animal feces and urine, according to the criminal complaint.

The cop spotted a litter of five to eight small puppies that were “about the size of potatoes” on a pile of clothes. A number of dogs with “mangey” appearances were also found.

Authorities said they found 88 neglected animals inside the Nebraska home.
Nebraska Humane Society
After receiving a search warrant, NHS found and recovered 88 living and 40 deceased animals, including dogs and other domestic animals. According to the shelter, "some were severely neglected."
The Nebraska Humane Society carried out a search warrant at the couple’s Omaha home on Jan. 25, 2022.
Nebraska Humane Society

An emaciated mini pig — that later had to be euthanized — was located in one of the bedrooms with its spine and hips protruding, and “extremely overgrown hooves.”

And animal cages with “mostly decomposed” remains were also found scattered throughout the home.

“This was one of the worst houses that (I have) been in,” the officer said in the complaint. “It appears that the house is literally centered around just having these dogs.”

Two people have been arrested on charges of felony animal abuse, the Nebraska Humane Society announced Wednesday.
The pair was arrested after 128 “severely neglected” or dead animals were uncovered in their filthy home.
KETV

Some of the animals were being kept in cages, while others were allowed to roam freely, authorities said.

Thomas and Lang were each hit with a felony abuse charge in relation to the pig and 32 counts of misdemeanor abuse and neglect for the other animals.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.