Nebraska beats Illinois in B1G women’s tourney

Mar. 4—INDIANAPOLIS — No. 6 seed Nebraska eliminated No. 14 seed Illinois 92-74 in Thursday’s last game at the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament.

Former Northwestern High School star Kendall Bostic had six points, six rebounds and a pair of assists for the Illini (7-20) in 27 minutes of action. Adalia McKenzie led Illinois with 18 points. Aaliyah Nye and Jayla Oden each added 14 points.

Jaz Shelley scored a game-high 32 points for the Cornhuskers, who take a 23-7 record into today’s semifinal matchup against No. 3 seed Michigan. Alexis Markowski added 22 points and nine rebounds.