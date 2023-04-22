Nearly two years since last MLB appearance, Joey Lucchesi has ‘best’ start of career in Mets win

Joey Luchessi was called up for a spot start on Friday. The Mets rotation has been ravaged by injuries and a suspension, so anything the 29-year-old could give them would be gravy but what he gave the team was the best start from any of their starters this season.

Pitching seven shutout innings, Lucchesi led the Mets to a 7-0 victory over the Giants on Friday night and he was nothing short of brilliant.

Mixing a fastball that had late life with his signature changeup-curve (the “churve”), Lucchesi carved through the Giants lineup en route to his first win, in his first outing, since 2021.

“You think about all the things that he’s come through to get to this point, a special night for him and his family,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said after the game. “You try and take in what that meant to him.”

Lucchesi was traded to the Mets from the San Diego Padres prior to the 2021 season. He made eight starts for New York before leaving his June 18 outing with an injury. What came next was Tommy John surgery and a long road to recovery.

“Two years since surgery, a lot of momentum building up. First outing back at home. All my friends and family are here. I was a little nervous in the beginning,” Lucchesi said. “Man, this outing feels so good to get it under my belt. I’m super grateful to be up here with the team, and to pitch like I did for the team. I’m just super grateful to be up here.”

Lucchesi grew up 30 minutes from Oracle Park rooting for the Eric Chavez, Barry Zito Oakland A’s so it was special for him to have his first game back happen in San Francisco where his family can watch.

The lefty told the media that he usually doesn’t like having his family, especially his parents, attend games he pitches in because it makes him extra nervous. But since it was his first game back, and being so close to home, he had to make an exception. And he’s glad he did.

“You never know how long your career will last,” he said. “I’m glad they got to experience [this start] first-hand.”

Lucchesi said the nerves went away in the second inning, understandable considering the first was a bit touch-and-go. After allowing men to reach first and third with one out, Lucchesi got J.D. Davis to groundout into an inning-ending double play. He would induce three of those on this night.

From there, it was relatively smooth sailing as he pitched into the seventh inning — the first time a Mets starter has done that this season — giving up just four hits, two walks while striking out nine.

“Joey was lights out. His execution and his location was fabulous,” Pete Alonso said. “This is so special for Joey… It’s really cool to be a part of it. I’m happy he got the win and the way he was able to pitch the way he did.”

After the win, Lucchessi now has 71 career appearances (67 starts) in the majors. But his start Friday night will stick out to him forever.

“I think this is my best outing. In front of my family, friends. It was sick, man.”