Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age.

Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.