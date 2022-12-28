Nearly 300-car pileup on foggy Chinese bridge leaves one dead

Nearly 300 vehicles crashed in a massive pileup on a foggy bridge in China, leaving one person dead and scores injured on Wednesday.

Remarkable images shared on social media show cars and trucks crumpled and on top of each other around 7:40 a.m. on the Zhengxin Huanghe bridge in Zhengzhou, a city in the Henan province.

“This is too scary. Full of people here, I don’t think we can get off the bridge,” one motorist is saying in one video clip.

Zhengzhou traffic police estimated that between 280 and 290 vehicles were involved in the crash, Newsweek reported.

Dashcam footage shared online suggested extremely poor visibility at the site, with motorists standing at the side of the road at intervals to try and flag down drivers approaching the chaotic scene.

More than 70 firefighters responded to the huge accident on the bridge, which crosses the Yellow River to connect Zhengzhou with areas to the north, including the industrial city of Xinxiang, the Mirror reported. Authorities rushed injured drivers and passengers to local hospitals.

At least one person was killed and many injured in a giant pileup on a Chinese bridge. AFP via Getty Images

Almost 300 vehicles were involved in the pileup on the Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge. AFP via Getty Images

In 2018, there was a similar pile-up in Henan, where nine people were killed and 18 others injured.

The accident reportedly involved 28 trucks crashing into each other during heavy fog on the Daqing–Guangzhou Expressway in Pingyu County.