Nearly $1.5 million for winner Mac Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes picked up his second career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he took down Sepp Straka with a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Country Club of Jackson.

For the win, Hughes collected 500 FedExCup points and nearly $1.5 million. To compare, Hughes barely cleared $1 million when the won his first Tour title, in a five-man playoff at the 2016 RSM Classic.

Here are the purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Hughes and the rest of the players who made the Sanderson cut:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Mackenzie Hughes

500

1,422,000

2

Sepp Straka

300

861,100

3

Garrick Higgo

190

545,100

4

Dean Burmester

135

387,100

5

Keegan Bradley

96

280,944

5

Emiliano Grillo

96

280,944

5

Nick Hardy

96

280,944

5

Mark Hubbard

96

280,944

9

Thomas Detry

73

207,375

9

Taylor Montgomery

73

207,375

9

Matthew NeSmith

73

207,375

9

Greyson Sigg

73

207,375

13

Ryan Armour

54

141,542

13

Joel Dahmen

54

141,542

13

Dylan Frittelli

54

141,542

13

Callum Tarren

54

141,542

13

S.H. Kim

54

141,542

13

Scott Stallings

54

141,542

19

Hayden Buckley

43

97,091

19

Scott Piercy

43

97,091

19

Davis Riley

43

97,091

19

Nick Taylor

43

97,091

19

Kevin Yu

43

97,091

24

Ben Griffin

33

64,385

24

Russell Knox

33

64,385

24

William McGirt

33

64,385

24

Taylor Moore

33

64,385

24

Henrik Norlander

33

64,385

24

Kevin Streelman

33

64,385

30

Will Gordon

23

45,337

30

Lee Hodges

23

45,337

30

Sam Burns

23

45,337

30

Cody Gribble

23

45,337

30

Stephan Jaeger

23

45,337

30

Chris Kirk

23

45,337

30

Adam Long

23

45,337

30

Seamus Power

23

45,337

30

Andrew Putnam

23

45,337

39

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

15

31,995

39

Brandon Matthews

15

31,995

39

Denny McCarthy

15

31,995

39

Ben Taylor

15

31,995

39

Alejandro Tosti

0

31,995

39

Brandon Wu

15

31,995

45

Michael Gligic

9

21,795

45

Justin Lower

9

21,795

45

Erik Barnes

9

21,795

45

Joseph Bramlett

9

21,795

45

Stewart Cink

9

21,795

45

Trevor Cone

9

21,795

45

Adam Hadwin

9

21,795

45

Peter Malnati

9

21,795

45

Sam Ryder

9

21,795

54

Zecheng Dou

6

18,249

54

Austin Eckroat

6

18,249

54

Brice Garnett

6

18,249

54

Paul Haley II

6

18,249

54

Patrick Rodgers

6

18,249

54

Adam Svensson

6

18,249

54

Kyle Westmoreland

6

18,249

61

MJ Daffue

4

17,222

61

Nate Lashley

4

17,222

61

Aaron Rai

4

17,222

61

Robby Shelton

4

17,222

61

Brian Stuard

4

17,222

61

Vince Whaley

4

17,222

67

C.T. Pan

3

16,274

67

Austin Smotherman

3

16,274

67

Sam Stevens

3

16,274

67

Chris Stroud

3

16,274

67

Davis Thompson

3

16,274

67

Dylan Wu

3

16,274

73

John Huh

3

15,563

73

Luke List

3

15,563

73

Nick Watney

3

15,563

76

Kevin Roy

2

15,247

77

Carson Young

2

15,089

78

Tano Goya

2

14,931