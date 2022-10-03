Nearly $1.5 million for winner Mac Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes picked up his second career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he took down Sepp Straka with a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Country Club of Jackson.
For the win, Hughes collected 500 FedExCup points and nearly $1.5 million. To compare, Hughes barely cleared $1 million when the won his first Tour title, in a five-man playoff at the 2016 RSM Classic.
Here are the purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Hughes and the rest of the players who made the Sanderson cut:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
500
|
1,422,000
|
2
|
Sepp Straka
|
300
|
861,100
|
3
|
Garrick Higgo
|
190
|
545,100
|
4
|
Dean Burmester
|
135
|
387,100
|
5
|
Keegan Bradley
|
96
|
280,944
|
5
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
96
|
280,944
|
5
|
Nick Hardy
|
96
|
280,944
|
5
|
Mark Hubbard
|
96
|
280,944
|
9
|
Thomas Detry
|
73
|
207,375
|
9
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
73
|
207,375
|
9
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
73
|
207,375
|
9
|
Greyson Sigg
|
73
|
207,375
|
13
|
Ryan Armour
|
54
|
141,542
|
13
|
Joel Dahmen
|
54
|
141,542
|
13
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
54
|
141,542
|
13
|
Callum Tarren
|
54
|
141,542
|
13
|
S.H. Kim
|
54
|
141,542
|
13
|
Scott Stallings
|
54
|
141,542
|
19
|
Hayden Buckley
|
43
|
97,091
|
19
|
Scott Piercy
|
43
|
97,091
|
19
|
Davis Riley
|
43
|
97,091
|
19
|
Nick Taylor
|
43
|
97,091
|
19
|
Kevin Yu
|
43
|
97,091
|
24
|
Ben Griffin
|
33
|
64,385
|
24
|
Russell Knox
|
33
|
64,385
|
24
|
William McGirt
|
33
|
64,385
|
24
|
Taylor Moore
|
33
|
64,385
|
24
|
Henrik Norlander
|
33
|
64,385
|
24
|
Kevin Streelman
|
33
|
64,385
|
30
|
Will Gordon
|
23
|
45,337
|
30
|
Lee Hodges
|
23
|
45,337
|
30
|
Sam Burns
|
23
|
45,337
|
30
|
Cody Gribble
|
23
|
45,337
|
30
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
23
|
45,337
|
30
|
Chris Kirk
|
23
|
45,337
|
30
|
Adam Long
|
23
|
45,337
|
30
|
Seamus Power
|
23
|
45,337
|
30
|
Andrew Putnam
|
23
|
45,337
|
39
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
15
|
31,995
|
39
|
Brandon Matthews
|
15
|
31,995
|
39
|
Denny McCarthy
|
15
|
31,995
|
39
|
Ben Taylor
|
15
|
31,995
|
39
|
Alejandro Tosti
|
0
|
31,995
|
39
|
Brandon Wu
|
15
|
31,995
|
45
|
Michael Gligic
|
9
|
21,795
|
45
|
Justin Lower
|
9
|
21,795
|
45
|
Erik Barnes
|
9
|
21,795
|
45
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
9
|
21,795
|
45
|
Stewart Cink
|
9
|
21,795
|
45
|
Trevor Cone
|
9
|
21,795
|
45
|
Adam Hadwin
|
9
|
21,795
|
45
|
Peter Malnati
|
9
|
21,795
|
45
|
Sam Ryder
|
9
|
21,795
|
54
|
Zecheng Dou
|
6
|
18,249
|
54
|
Austin Eckroat
|
6
|
18,249
|
54
|
Brice Garnett
|
6
|
18,249
|
54
|
Paul Haley II
|
6
|
18,249
|
54
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
6
|
18,249
|
54
|
Adam Svensson
|
6
|
18,249
|
54
|
Kyle Westmoreland
|
6
|
18,249
|
61
|
MJ Daffue
|
4
|
17,222
|
61
|
Nate Lashley
|
4
|
17,222
|
61
|
Aaron Rai
|
4
|
17,222
|
61
|
Robby Shelton
|
4
|
17,222
|
61
|
Brian Stuard
|
4
|
17,222
|
61
|
Vince Whaley
|
4
|
17,222
|
67
|
C.T. Pan
|
3
|
16,274
|
67
|
Austin Smotherman
|
3
|
16,274
|
67
|
Sam Stevens
|
3
|
16,274
|
67
|
Chris Stroud
|
3
|
16,274
|
67
|
Davis Thompson
|
3
|
16,274
|
67
|
Dylan Wu
|
3
|
16,274
|
73
|
John Huh
|
3
|
15,563
|
73
|
Luke List
|
3
|
15,563
|
73
|
Nick Watney
|
3
|
15,563
|
76
|
Kevin Roy
|
2
|
15,247
|
77
|
Carson Young
|
2
|
15,089
|
78
|
Tano Goya
|
2
|
14,931