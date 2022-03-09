Neal McDonough To Produce, Star In ‘The Warrant’ Sequel ‘Breaker’s Law’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Neal McDonough (Red Stone) has signed on to produce and star opposite Dermot Mulroney in The Warrant: Breaker’s Law, a sequel to his 2020 film The Warrant, which will see him reprise his role as Civil War hero and Sheriff John Breaker.

The original film, which is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime, sees Breaker and his son reunite to arrest Union Army friend “The Saint”—now a fierce gang leader, whose raids threaten to bring the country back into conflict.

In the new film set in the 1870s, Breaker is now a Federal Marshal, setting out with his loyal best friend, Deputy Marshall Bugle Bearclaw, on a mission to deliver a warrant for Henry Bronson, aka Dead-Eye. After capturing the life-long criminal, delivering him to the local Marshal in Absolem’s Hill should be pretty straightforward. But Dead-Eye just happens to be the one-eyed, estranged twin brother of the notorious outlaw Yule Bronson. Yule runs a gang of bandits who currently threaten the very existence of Absolem’s Hill, and they are now the obstacle standing in the way of John completing his mission. Upon arrival to Absolem’s Hill, John, Bugle, and Dead-Eye arrive to discover the town torn apart, the cemetery unusually full, white crosses as far as you can see. Through twists and turns John discovers this whole mess is actually a family affair. Not just for Dead-Eye, but for John himself.

Brent Christy is returning to direct the sequel, with Shea Sizemore returning as screenwriter. Gary Wheeler and INSP will finance and serve as producers, with The McDonough Company, Big Indie Pictures and Beta Productions co-producing.

Boasting a career spanning more than three decades, McDonough’s film credits include Sonic the Hedgehog, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, RED 2, Captain America: The First Avenger, Flags of Our Fathers and more. On the TV side, he has appeared in American Horror Story, Yellowstone, Van Helsing, The 100, Project Blue Book, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Altered Carbon, Suits, Arrow, Justified and Desperate Housewives, among other series. McDonough also recently appeared in Derek Presley’s hitman pic Red Stone and reprised his role as the mercenary Boon for a sequel of the same name, which he also exec produced.

