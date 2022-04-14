Ne-Yo, Kym Whitley & Tyler Kay Whitley Board Robert Butler Rom-Com ‘The Pact’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ne-Yo (Step Up: High Water) has signed on to star alongside his real-life aunt Kym Whitley (Twenties) and niece Tyler Kay Whitley (The Game) in the indie romantic comedy The Pact, from writer-director Robert Mychal Patrick Butler (Life Ain’t Like The Movies).

The film follows best friends Jessie (Tyler Kay Whitley) and Brandon, who made a pact in college to get married on their 30th birthday, should they both be single at the time. After Brandon gets dumped by his longtime girlfriend Amanda (Grace Aubry) on the eve of his 30th, he heads to Vegas with Jessie, marrying her after a night of drunken shenanigans. Back home, confronted with the fallout of their decision, Jessie has to deal with a new relationship and her upset Aunt Porsha (Kym Whitley), who found out her favorite niece has gotten married on social media. She’s at the same time tasked by her manager, Jeanette (Crystal Smith), to create a new artist showcase that the head of her label (Ne-Yo) will attend.

Legendary bassist Rhonda Smith will also feature in the film, which goes before cameras in Atlanta this fall. Butler will produce under his Easy Breezy Productions banner, alongside Kimel Fryer and Stuntmen Entertainment’s Doreonne Stramler. The latter will also serve as the film’s music supervisor. Pic’s soundtrack will feature music from The Family, The Jackson 5, Angie Stone, Ant Clemons, Gerald Levert and iconic gospel singer Carvin Winans, who will debut a new take on Sade’s song, “Somebody Broke My Heart.”

“I’m very excited to work with Tyler, Kym, and Ne-Yo. Ne-Yo is one of my favorite artists, so getting a chance to work with him is amazing,” said Butler. “I’ve been a fan of Kym Whitley for a long time. She’s hilarious, and I can’t wait to see her play Porsha. Tyler is a great young talent I’m excited to work with. She’s a great fit for Jessie.”

Ne-Yo is an actor and Grammy-winning R&B singer known for albums including In My Own Words, Because of You, Year of the Gentleman, Libra Scale, R.E.D., Non-Fiction and Good Man. He’s previously appeared in films including Girls Trip, Red Tails, Battle Los Angeles and Stomp the Yard, and on such series as Sherman’s Showcase, Step Up: High Water, The Mindy Project and Empire.

Kym Whitley has been seen in such films as Hubie Halloween, The Weekend, Fist Fight, We Bought a Zoo, I Love You, Man, Black Dynamite and Fun with Dick and Jane, among many others. Her TV credits include Twenties, The Neighborhood, Made for Love, Young & Hungry, Black Dynamite, The Cleveland Show and The Boondocks.

Tyler Kay Whitley will next appear alongside Andy Garcia, Isabela Merced and more in Gary Alazraki’s dramedy, Father of the Bride. She’s previously appeared in films including Twisted House Sitter and The Perfect Wedding Match. Her small-screen credits include Kingdom Business, The Game and Bigger.

Ne-Yo is represented by ICM Partners; Kym Whitley by 111 Media Management, Untitled Management and ICM Partners; Tyler Kay Whitley by Management 101; and Butler by Hayes Talent.