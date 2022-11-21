Ndamukong Suh reveals 49ers, Eagles as teams free agent decided between

Suh reveals free-agent decision came down to 49ers, Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After shining in his debut with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh revealed that he chose to sign with the NFC’s No. 1 team over the 49ers.

Suh told ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio that his free-agency decision came down to Philadelphia and San Francisco, with the two-time All-Pro ultimately inking a one-year contract with the Eagles on Thursday.

The former No. 2 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won Super Bowl LV. Suh hadn’t played in the NFL this season before signing with the Eagles, despite the 35-year-old still competing at a high level in 2021. Before Sunday’s game, Suh, a five-time Pro Bowler, had played and started 191 games and missed just two of those.

In his Philadelphia debut, Suh notched 0.5 sacks and three total tackles, two assisted and one solo, helping the Eagles secure a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts and improve to 9-1 on the year.

His veteran presence certainly is one the 49ers could have used along their defensive line heading into the second half of the season, with starting tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw both dealing with injury so far. Defensive tackle Samson Ebukam also missed last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers due to injury and is questionable for Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

During a KNBR interview on Thursday, 49ers general manager John Lynch revealed just how interested San Francisco had been in Suh.

“We talked to him last year, and we talked to him earlier this year, and it just never came to fruition,” Lynch said on the “Tolbert & Copes” show (h/t 49ers Webzone). “I think, ultimately, it sounds like he really sought the Eagles as a place he wanted to be, and you can’t get them all. He’s a good football player who’s on the backend of his career, but I’m sure he’ll help them, and a good pickup for the Eagles.”

