Ndamukong Suh reportedly not “remotely close” to deal with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings fans have waited patiently in hopes for good news on the Ndamukong Suh front.

Well, there’s an update in the ongoing negotiations, which includes the Vikings and other teams vying for the services of the five-time Pro Bowler. But it isn’t a good one.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported the two sides aren’t “remotely close” to a deal when appearing on The Scoop with Doogie on Thursday.

“The Vikings would happily take Ndamukong Suh, another free agent still out there,” said Wolfson. “They would happily take him today. They’d love to have him on the practice field tomorrow—but at a very specific price point. What Suh is looking for and what the Vikings are looking to do, my understanding is the two sides aren’t remotely close.”

Suh is coming off a season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 27 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble.

He’s still a solid player capable of adding a boost to whatever defensive front he joins in 2022. Occasionally, there are even flashes of brilliance from the veteran linemen, who was once one of the most feared defensive players in the league.

But at 35 years old, it would be interesting to know the ballpark price tag Suh seeks on the free agent market. Sure, teams are calling, but it’s the second week of training camp and he’s still a free agent.

The Vikings clearly aren’t the only team concerned with the price tag.

