Ncuti Gatwa’s ‘Doctor Who’ Look As 15th Doctor Revealed – The Hamden Journal

Ncuti Gatwa is set to be the Fifteenth Doctor on Doctor Who and his first look as the character has been revealed on social media.

The Sex Education star was seen in a couple of pictures shared by Doctor Who’s official Twitter account. In the photos, Gatwa is seen wearing a fluffy orange sweater and a long patterned coat that matches his trousers. The Fifteenth Doctor is also featured in another shot next to Ruby Sunday, who is set to be played by Millie Gibson.

There’s a lot of mystery as to how Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor will make his entrance into the show. At the end of the previous season, and as Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated, David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor reappeared.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies teased the upcoming season in a statement saying, “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Tennant will reprise his role, now as the Fourteenth Doctor, in three special episodes that are set to air in 2023. The actor will be joined by Catherine Tate who is also reprising her role as Donna Noble.

Doctor Who made its debut in 1963 and in 2023 is celebrating 60 years since the show began airing.